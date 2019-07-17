Sheffield Wednesday tight-lipped as Steve Bruce is unveiled as Newcastle United boss
Sheffield Wednesday have retained their silence over the Steve Bruce saga after the 58-year-old was officially announced as the Magpies manager this morning.
The 58-year-old, who supported the Tyneside club as a boy, was officially unveiled on the club’s social media channels.
But Wednesday have yet to acknowledge the news online and it is understood that the Hillsborough club will not be making an imminent statement on the matter.
“There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it’s one that my staff and I are ready for. We’ll roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”
Wednesday’s players, fresh off the 4-0 thrashing of Northampton Town last night, are on their way to Germany for the latest stage of their pre-season preparations, which will be led by club legend Lee Bullen.