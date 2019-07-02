Sheffield Wednesday tie down six academy players to new contracts
Six Owls youngsters have signed new contracts with the Championship club.
Fraser Preston, Joe West, Ciaran Brennan, Jordan O’Brien, Ben Hughes and Josh Render have committed their futures to Wednesday.
Winger Preston, a key member of the Owls' development squad in recent seasons, made four first-team appearances last term. It is thought Preston has signed a one-year contract.
West, Brennan, O’Brien, Hughes and Render have yet to feature in Wednesday's senior team. The Owls have taken up contract options on defensive duo West and Brennan.
As for Hughes, the talented winger has penned a new one-year deal. Hughes spent last season on loan at Gainsborough Trinity, gaining valuable first-team experience with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit.
Promising forward O’Brien and goalkeeper Render have also signed their maiden pro deals.