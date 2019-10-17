Sheffield Wednesday: Three places where the Owls' clash with Cardiff City could be won and lost

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate the equaliser scored by Daniel Pudil in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff back in October 2016.

Though they are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Bluebirds home and away, the Owls are yet to claim three points at the Cardiff City Stadium, their last success coming at Ninian Park in August 2007.

And they’ll have their work cut out again this time around, with the hosts boasting an unbeaten start to the Championship season at home.

But where will the clash, set to be shown live on Sky Sports, be won and lost?

In the air

It seems simplistic to suggest that the game will be won and lost in both boxes, but Friday evening's clash sees the Owls face off against perhaps the most effectively direct side in the league and the Owls defence will need to be on their mettle in the air, both in open play and at set pieces.

So too will the home side, of course, with Steven Fletcher having proved himself as one of the country's most devastating target men. Expect Cardiff centre-half Aden Flint – all six foot six of him – to follow him around.

On the right

Much has been made of Wednesday's defensive difficulties down their right hand side and while things seemed to be improving in the run-up to the international break, Cardiff will still see that as a potential way in through Josh Murphy – Jacob’s twin brother.

Interestingly, the Bluebirds' weak flank this season has been down their left, with one-time Owl Joe Bennett having struggled against pace. Expect Kadeem Harris to swap wings with Adam Reach from time to time in an attempt to exploit that.

At Middlewood Road (earlier this week)

Cardiff are an unbeaten juggernaut at home – it is their away from that sees them in 11th place – and Wednesday are unlikely to have too many chances to secure a smash and grab win.

Garry Monk made clear that in the hustle and bustle of a busy Championship schedule, his first priority was to instil defensive principles into his squad. He appears to have managed that and the focus during their time on the training ground this past week shifted onto their offensive style.