Sheffield Wednesday: Three key battles to look out for ahead of the Owls' trip to Millwall

Liam Palmer battles for possession with Fred Onyedinma during the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall earlier this year.

Wednesday themselves are sitting pretty at the top of the table with two wins from two and will arrive at The Den buoyed by the returns of Keiren Westwood and Dominic Iorfa from suspension.

But where will the game be won and lost? Let’s take a look at three key battles to watch out for on Saturday.

Julian Borner vs Matt Smith

A throwback to a bygone era, Smith is a powerful, physical, no-nonsense centre-forward. In what is the latest chapter of a nomadic career, he opened his account for the Lions in their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday and will be desperate to add to that tally against Wednesday.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen has already warned that his players should expect a physical battle, which will be led from the front by 30-year-old Smith. It will be up to Borner to continue his bright start to life at Hillsborough and rise to the challenge.

Kadeem Harris vs Mahlon Romeo

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been some time since a Sheffield Wednesday signing made an impact quite like that of Kadeem Harris. Having scored on his debut, his direct approach has added much-needed impetus to the Owls’ attack.

Having operated mainly from the left, Harris will face the talented Mahlon Romeo on Saturday. The Antigua and Barbuda defender is a good athlete and is could cause Wednesday problems going forward, but it is in his defensive handling of Harris – who has had the beating of his opposite man on both league outings this season – that will be interesting.

Sam Hutchinson v Ben Thompson

A leader on and off the field, Hutchinson’s presence in the middle of the park will be much-needed if Wednesday are to come away from Millwall with a result.