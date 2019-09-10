Sheffield Wednesday: This is what the bookmakers think of Atdhe Nuhiu's chances of scoring against England tonight
Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Atdhe Nuhiu is set to take on England tonight as his Kosovo side arrive in Southampton for a Euro 2020 qualifier at St Marys.
The six-foot-six forward, who signed for the Owls back in 2013 from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien, has made 13 appearances for his country, who are yet to taste defeat since their inception as a FIFA-affiliated nation last year.
Nuhiu, lovingly nicknamed ‘Big Dave’ by the Wednesday faithful, recently spoke to The Star about the affect war-torn Kosovo had on his family and described tonight’s clash as the biggest in his country’s history.
He said: "I didn't grow up there, but my family went through things. They were not touched by the military like other parts of Kosovo.
"The most important thing is everybody survived."
Bookmakers have placed the Wednesday man among the favourites to score this evening, with a 9/2 anytime price the best of any away player. You can get 14/1 on Nuhiu scoring the first goal of the match.
England haven’t lost a qualifying match in over ten years, a fact that is reflected in Kosovo’s outside price of 18/1 to win tonight’s match.