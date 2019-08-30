Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Lee Bullen has said on Jordan Rhodes' form

Rhodes was handed his first Owls start of the season in their Carabao Cup tie with Rotherham United in midweek but struggled to make an impact.

The 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, has so far failed to justify his £8m price tag since moving to Hillsborough in February 2017.

But Lee Bullen remains confident Rhodes, Wednesday's club-record buy, can turn around his fortunes.

Owls striker Jordan Rhodes

Caretaker manager Bullen said: "He seems a lot happier since coming back from Norwich. He had a hand in a positive season with Norwich last year.

"He has trained tremendously well. His running stats distance wise was more than any other player on the pitch the other night.

"I just think he is one of these players that just needs a little break in front of goal and that will change things.

"I think he is frustrated at the moment that 1) he is not starting games and 2) that he didn't get on the scoresheet the other night.

"We know Jordan's record and we will give the support he needs and hopefully we will get the benefits of that."

Rhodes only had one goal-scoring opportunity at the ASSEAL New York Stadium, with Millers goalkeeper Daniel Iversen comfortably saving his first half header from Morgan Fox's left wing cross.

"The header wasn't an easy chance but I have seen Jordan score them in his sleep in the past," said Bullen.

"Getting that first goal can make such a big difference. We are supporting him as we are with Sam Winnall, big Atdhe and the players who aren't playing at the moment."

Bullen, whose side entertain Queens Park Rangers this Saturday, reckons Rhodes is capable of going on a goal-scoring run - as soon as he breaks his duck.

"That's what we are hoping," he said. "Ultimately, he [Rhodes] has to be patient because Fletch [Steven Fletcher] has done such a good job for us up there.

"Atdhe [Nuhiu] has had to do that, Sam Winnall has had to do that, Fernando [Forestieri] has had to do that.

"I think also when you're a sub and you are only getting 10 minutes here and 15 minutes there and you play in the cup game, you are not able to get that bit of rhythm, especially for a striker.