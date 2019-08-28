Sheffield Wednesday: This is what Everton boss Marco Silva said about getting the Owls in Carabao Cup

Everton manager Marco Silva speaks to players after the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Sincil Bank, Lincoln. Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Toffees will fancy their chances of going on a cup run this season and take back to Goodison Park their first major trophy since beating Manchester United in the 1995 FA Cup final.

However, they were made to work hard for their place in the hat, coming from behind to eventually see off Lincoln City, 4-2 in a ding-dong battle at Sincil Bank.

The draw for the third round was made at the home of the Imps and Silva said: "It will be another tough match. Sheffield Wednesday is a Championship club who have started well and we will do our best to stay in the competition."

Everton's Richarlison celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Sincil Bank, Lincoln. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Before the tie, Silva had already indicated his desire to end Everton's barren run without silverware.

He said: “It is up to us here inside to not be so anxious to play Carabao Cup or FA Cup.

“If it is something normal to challenge for titles and you play to win titles every single season then that becomes something natural.

Barry Bannan, Atdhe Nuhiu and Joey Pelupessy celebrate after Sheffield Wednesday's late win over Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup

“It is up to us to prove on the pitch that we are able to compete and challenge our opponents and to keep playing in the Carabao Cup with that ambition to go until the end and play a final.

“I don't know if desperate is the right word but I know the fans have a big, big desire to see Everton challenging for titles and to win something but we have to go day-by-day.”

Headers from Alex Iwobi and Richarlison in the final 10 minutes finally swung the tie at Sincil Bank decisively in Everton's favour.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Anderson had put the hosts in front after only 21 seconds before a superb Lucas Digne free-kick and Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty turned the game on its head.

However, a thunderous volley from Bruno Andrade levelled things up again before the late drama.

"It was important that we were serious and respected the competition and respected Lincoln," said Silva.

"We started in the worst way but after that we did our best to stay in the competition. We were losing but we were playing the way we wanted to play.

"We scored a great goal with Luca but even before that, we had created a lot of chances and we were doing the right things.

"We showed personality to keep playing the way we should play and we did some things really well. We did our obligation and we deserved to go through to the next round."

Wednesday won through by way of a late victory over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

A dire encounter was settled deep into injury time thanks to a close range effort from Atdhe Nuhiu.