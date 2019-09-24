Sheffield Wednesday: ‘They were more clinical than us’ – Garry Monk rues missed opportunities after Everton cup defeat
Boss Gary Monk was left frustrated by wasteful Sheffield Wednesday after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Everton.
Monk fell to his first defeat as Owls manager after a first-half brace Dominic Calvert-Lewin booked the Premier League side's place in the fourth round of the competition. The striker, who started his career at Wednesday's arch rivals Sheffield United, scored twice in the space of four minutes to celebrate his 100th Everton appearance in style.
The Owls spurned a series of opportunities either side of half-time. Sam Winnall was the chief culprit, squandering three chances.Monk, who made eight changes to his starting line-up, said: ""All of them have trained exceptionally well since I have come in. They have all been competitive. A few of them deserved their opportunity to play and I needed to see it.
"At the end of the day, we are going to need the whole of the squad this season. It is not just about the players that started the previous two games.
"I thought they did themselves proud tonight. Of course, we are disappointed with the result. No one wants to lose a game. We don't like losing games, but I think overall there was a lot of good things in the game.
"The big difference was that they were more clinical with the chances they created and we weren't. We started on the front foot and we had a great chance.
“Their first goal came from a mistake by us and against the run of play.
"We knew it was going to be difficult when we went 2-0 down but I thought we stuck to the task manfully."
Monk has confirmed David Bates, on loan from Hamburg, missed out with a hip injury. The defender will go for a scan on Wednesday.