Sheffield Wednesday: The 'tough decisions' facing caretaker boss Lee Bullen
Trying to keep every member of his squad happy is proving a big challenge for Owls caretaker manager Lee Bullen.
Competition for places is healthy at Hillsborough, with Bullen having virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from.
It means the Scot has his work cut out selecting a matchday squad.
He told The Star: "We are very blessed with the group of players we have and it is important, as much as we can, to keep them fit and available for selection.
"There’s not one player in this squad that deserves to be left out and I’m trying to rotate and keep everybody in and interested. That’s the first time Sam Winnall has been involved.
"They’re giving me tough, tough decisions all the time. We have got a close-knit group at the moment and they all feel gutted for their team-mates if they are not in the squad or not in the starting team."
Defender Dominic Iorfa, midfielder Joey Pelupessy and centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu did not make the cut in the midweek victory over Luton Town. Iorfa was left out, having been substituted at half-time against Millwall last weekend.
“Ultimately Dominic was disappointed, Atdhe was disappointed, Fernando was disappointed at the weekend,” said Bullen, who hopes Liam Palmer (back) will be passed for Saturday's clash at Preston North End.
“At the moment, the team is doing well. I’m trying to keep the other lads together and feeling part of it. I’ve got no problem rotating that substitution as long as we have got the right balance for the opposition we are playing against and we are tactically covered.
“In the two home games I’ve gone with three strikers, two midfielders and one defender (on the bench).
"We’ll assess that again going to Preston and will pick what we feel is the best XI and the best bench."