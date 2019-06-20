Sheffield Wednesday: The month that could make or break the Owls’ promotion bid
With Steve Bruce now firmly established as Sheffield Wednesday manager, the Owls will be confident of pushing for the promotion spots this season
While Wednesday have a favourable opening five fixtures - games against the likes of Reading, Luton and Barnsley - the month of October looks like it could cause some real headaches for the Owls.
First up, the autumnal month sees Bruce’s boys travel to Hull City - while this isn’t the toughest fixture on paper, the Owls have won just one of their last four trips to the KCOM Stadium, and can expect a tricky afternoon against the Tigers.
Second up, Wigan Athletic at home. Now, this should be the easiest of the bunch, and is an absolute must win game. Wednesday have won their last three at home to the Latics, and will be confident of beating the side who finished in 18th place last season.
Third, a tricky one: Cardiff City away. Neil Warnock’s side will still be licking their wounds following their relegation last season, but you can expect the Bluebirds to fight tooth and nail to bounce straight back up to the top tier, and their strong starting XI could cause Wednesday all manner of problems.
Penultimately, Stoke City at home, which is a potential banana skin. The Potters gave the Owls a scare in their 2-2 draw at Hillsborough last season, and they’re bound to invest heavily in new players to aid their promotion push.
Lastly, Leeds United at home. The Whites were bitterly disappointed not to go up last season, and with Marcelo Bielsa remaining in charge for the upcoming campaign, they’ll be looking to go all guns blazing back to the big time.
Of course, while October is a difficult month, Wednesday are more than capable of rising to the challenge and picking up some big results. Still, it’s an undeniably brutal run of fixtures, and the Owls will need to be on top form to emerge with a sizeable points haul.