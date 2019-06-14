Sheffield Wednesday: The latest one to watch on the Owls production line
As first-year scholars go, Charles Hagan could not have dreamt for a better first season at Sheffield Wednesday.
Not only did the 17-year-old, recruited from Chelsea last year, help the Owls' Under-18s win the Professional Development League North title and PDL2 National Championship last season, he also ended his maiden season with Wednesday as the Under-18s leading marksman, netting 15 goals.
It was the perfect way to get his Owls career off to a flyer.
But despite his lightening start to life in South Yorkshire, Under-18s chief Andy Holdsworth, who was only appointed as the club's Professional Development Phase manager last September, has issued a warning to Hagan, insisting he has still got a lot to learn.
Holdsworth, speaking at the end of last season, said: "He has got a lot to learn. He's quick, he's powerful, but he has still got a lot to learn.
"I think he has made the right wing his own this year, especially coming in as a first-year.
"For someone to come in and play the amount of games he has, be effective in games and be the top goalscorer and lead the charts for assists is great."
Making the right-wing his own is something Hagan may have done, but he also has the capability to play as a central striker.
His strong physicality and pace to get in behind defenders are two very useful elements to Hagan's game.
His performance against Cardiff City in the PDL2 National Play-Off Final was excellent. Not only did he score the game's opening goal, he also did an excellent job in running the channels and stretching the game with his pace.
For a youngster, aged just 17, he is a very hot prospect and one of the most exciting talents in the Owls' academy.
Next season promises to be another big campaign in the youngster's development, as he continues to work towards earning that first professional contract. But Hagan's potential is sky high.
Yes, he has a long, long way to go but the future is bright for this talented youngster.