Sheffield Wednesday: The latest on Steve Bruce's potential Newcastle United move as Magpies home in on target
Newcastle United are becoming increasingly confident that they’ll secure Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce as their new manager before the weekend, following a busy day of talks yesterday.
As the bookmaker’s odds of Bruce joining Newcastle tumbled to 1/20, the Star revealed yesterday that Bruce informed that Owls that he wishes to leave the club, in order to fulfil the dream of managing his boyhood side in the Premier League.
Bruce, who has a one-year rolling contract with Wednesday, is now the subject of compensation discussions between the two clubs, as they look strike a deal favourable to both parties. It is understood that the initially reported fee of £1 million is wide of the mark, and that the figure will be closer to £5 million.
The 58-year-old was spotted leaving Hillsborough in a chauffeur-driven vehicle following his talks with the chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri, and is believed to have travelled to the north east for discussions with key figures at St James' Park.
This morning's latest reports claim that Bruce has now agreed contract terms with the Magpies, and it is only a matter of time until an official announcement is made.
Newcastle are set to offer the former Hull City manager a hefty transfer budget in the region of £60 million, which will allow him to reshape the below par squad with some quality signings.
The bookies are yet to give any indication as to who will succeed Bruce at Hillsborough, although their have been suggestions that coach Lee Bullen could be given the nod, after operating as the Owls' caretaker manager previously.