Sheffield Wednesday: The latest on Matt Penney's Owls future
Matt Penney still has a future at Sheffield Wednesday, despite joining German side St Pauli on a season-long loan deal.
The left-sided player, who made 17 appearances for the Championship club last season, completed his temporary switch on Thursday.
The move has raised question marks over Penney's long-term future, with his contract set to run out next summer.
"We are still looking at Matt as having a future with the football club," said Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen.
"It's beneficial to get him some game time. We have an option to bring him back in January and we will reassess that at the time."
Penney has not featured this term, having slipped behind Liam Palmer and Morgan Fox in the pecking order for a starting spot.
Bullen said: "It is an opportunity for the lad to go and play games where here he may play say three or four games up to Christmas depending on if everybody stays fit.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"You don't want to keep players when they have got an opportunity like that to go 1) experience a different life education and 2) a good quality level of football over there.
"We think it will be beneficial to the football that Matt goes and gets that experience with first-team football where it might be limited here if everybody stays fit."
The Bundesliga 2 side are managed by former Owls boss Jos Luhukay.
Penney said: "I've heard a lot about St Pauli, its fans and the great atmosphere, and I cannot wait to join the team."
Luhukay, axed by Wednesday last December, has expressed his delight after being reunited with Penney.
The Dutchman, who handed the 21-year-old his Owls debut, said: "I know Matt from our time together in Sheffield and I’m delighted we’ve been able to increase our options by signing him.
"He adds a lot of pace on the flank but can also be used in midfield.”