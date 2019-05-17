Sheffield Wednesday: Teen starlet receives international call-up
Sheffield Wednesday striker Preslav Borukov has received his maiden Bulgaria Under-21 squad call-up.
The 19-year-old is scheduled to link up with his international team-mates on Wednesday May, 29 in Sofia, Bulgaria for a training camp ahead of a friendly tournament in Ukraine.
Bulgaria U21s take on Israel, Cyprus and Ukraine in Kiev between June 3-5.
Borukov, who bagged a brace for Wednesday's Under-23s in their final match of the 2018/19 season last month as Neil Thompson's side claimed a 2-0 away success at Queens Park Rangers, has previously been capped by Bulgaria at U16, 17, 18 and 19 level.
The promising youngster signed his maiden Owls contract in June 2018 after completing a two-year scholarship at the Championship club. Borukov, previously of PFC Levski Sofia, is a key member of Wednesday's development squad.
Speaking after penning a two-year deal, Borukov said: "I want to lead as an example of what it means to be a professional football player and now I need to follow the first team players and learn from them.
"I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for giving me the opportunity to prove myself in England and giving me the chance to play.
"The staff have helped me a lot. When I was 16, I left my parents, my home and my friends in Bulgaria. So when I came here the people helped me a lot and they’ve made me a better player."