Sheffield Wednesday team news: Why top-scorer Steven Fletcher is out of the Owls' Yorkshire derby with Hull City
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has made one enforced change to his starting XI for their Yorkshire derby encounter with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium tonight.
Steven Fletcher, the Owls' five-goal top-scorer, is not risked after picking up a minor ankle injury Saturday's impressive victory at Middlesbrough. The Scot is replaced in attack by Sam Winnall.
Midfield anchorman Sam Hutchinson has been passed fit to play, having shrugged off a knee problem.
Club captain Tom Lees (hamstring) misses out for the sixth match running while Fernando Forestieri serves the fifth game of his six-match suspension.David Bates (groin) and Joe Wildsmith (knee) remain on the sidelines.
Wednesday are chasing a third successive win on the road in the Championship for the first time since April 2017.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Harris; Winnall, Nuhiu. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Luongo, Rhodes, Lee, Pelupessy, Murphy.