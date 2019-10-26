Sheffield Wednesday team news: Two up front as Garry Monk switches system for Leeds United clash

Garry Monk has made two changes for the visit of Leeds United to Hillsborough today, bringing Atdhe Nuhiu in to partner Steven Fletcher up front at the expense of Massimo Luongo.

Atdhe Nuhiu makes his third start of the season for Sheffield Wednesday in a two-man attack.

Keiren Westwood regains his place after his recovery from an ankle knock, with Cameron Dawson dropping to the bench.

The side is otherwise unchanged, but Wednesday will line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson joining up again in a two-man central midfield.

Despite Monk’s assurances that Luongo had come through a knock that saw him taken off during Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Stoke, he doesn’t make the bench.

Fernando Forestieri will sit on the bench again for the Owls as his comeback trail from that six week suspension continues.

The Wednesday team in full; Westwood; Fox, Borner, Iorfa, Palmer; Harris, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher, Nuhiu

Subs; Dawson, Lee, Pelupessy, Winnal, Odubajo, Murphy, Forestieri