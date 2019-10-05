Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steven Fletcher returns as Garry Monk makes three changes for Wigan Athletic test
Top-scorer Steven Fletcher returns in attack as Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has made three changes to his side for today's encounter with Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough.
Five-goal Fletcher, fit-again following an ankle injury, starts up front and will be supported by Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris.
With Sam Hutchinson serving a one-match suspension after collecting five yellow cards, Massimo Luongo comes in for his first Championship start since swapping Queens Park Rangers for the Owls at the end of January.
Monk has further freshened up his midfield, bringing in Joey Pelupessy to the centre. The Dutchman will be tasked with the job of screening the back four and play alongside Luongo and Barry Bannan as Monk looks set to change their formation from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3.
Club captain Tom Lees (hamstring) is still on the sidelines while Fernando Forestieri serves the final game of his six-match suspension.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Pelupessy, Bannan, Luongo; Reach, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Lee, Winnall, Thorniley, Murphy, Nuhiu.