Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steven Fletcher returns as Fernando Forestieri drops to the bench for key Aston Villa clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has made one change to his starting line-up for the visit of in-form Aston Villa.

Scotland international Steven Fletcher has been restored to the attack, having missed last Saturday's goalless draw at Stoke City due to a groin injury. His recall sees Fernando Forestieri drop to the bench.

Winger Rolando Aarons (ankle) remains unavailable for selection as Bruce comes face-to-face with his former club for the first time since they harshly sacked him last October.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Lucas Joao while the clash comes too soon for Newcastle United loanee Achraf Lazaar.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Boyd; Fletcher, Hooper. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pelupessy, Matias, Nuhiu, Forestieri, Winnall.