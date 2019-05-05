Sheffield Wednesday team news: Steve Bruce names four changes as Kieran Lee starts against QPR

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has named four changes to his starting team in the final game of the season against QPR, as Kieran Lee starts.

The midfielder comes into central midfield in place of Barry Bannan, while Lucas Joao starts along with Keiren Westwood and Morgan Fox.

Fox comes in for the suspended Iorfa, while Westwood returns for Dawson in goal after recovering from a knee injury.

Lee makes his first start since December 2017 after coming off the bench in the last match against Preston North End.

Matt Penney, Jordan Thorniley and Sam Hutchinson all return to the Owls bench.

Owls starting team: Westwood, Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox, Matias, Lee, Pelupessy, Forestieri, Joao, Fletcher.

Subs: Dawson, Thorniley, Penney, Hutchinson, Hooper, Nuhiu, Winnall.