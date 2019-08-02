Sheffield Wednesday team news: Squad in good health ahead of Championship opener
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen says he has decided his line-up for tomorrow’s season opener at Reading, but gave no indication of who might make it.
The Scot, into his third stint as caretaker manager at Hillsborough, said at this morning’s pre-match press conference, refused to rule anyone out aside from injured back-up goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.
Bullen said: “Everybody’s fit for selection other then Joe Wildsmith. As far as pre-season goes, there are two aims: to get everyone fit and avoid injury, so from that point of view we’re in good fettle.
“We’ve got 24 good players that are all available for selection.
“They’ve made it very difficult, the full squad of players. Whatever 11 we start with, I’m very confident we can go out and put on a good performance.”
Among those in contention is Fernando Forestieri, who was slapped with a six-match FA ban on Wednesday for using racist language in a friendly against Mansfield last summer.
But the club have appealed against the ban, which could allow him to play tomorrow.
Speaking ahead of the match against Reading, Bullen said: “It’s the first game of the season.
“Even if we were tipped to finish first in the league and Reading were tipped to finish last in the league, you want to win that first game.”