Sheffield Wednesday team news: Owls rocked by Barry Bannan injury blow as Garry Monk makes two changes for Blackburn Rovers challenge

Owls midfielder Barry Bannan

The Scotland international has not travelled to East Lancashire due to a hip/groin injury. Bannan, a first-team regular this season, tweaked the knock in training. His place in the centre goes to Kieran Lee, who makes his first Championship start since September 21.

Wednesday, on a four-match unbeaten run, have been boosted by the return of Julian Börner. The German centre-half has shrugged off an ankle injury and replaces Sam Hutchinson in defence. Hutchinson moves into midfield, with Atdhe Nuhiu dropping to the bench as Owls manager Garry Monk switches from a 4-4-2 formation to 4-3-3.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo (ankle) misses out again while Tom Lees (hamstring) is still not yet ready to be considered for first-team selection.

Academy starlet Alex Hunt, a lifelong Wednesday fan, is included on the bench.

