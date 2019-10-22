Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood as Garry Monk names an unchanged side for Stoke City showdown

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has named an unchanged side for the visit of Stoke City this evening.

By Dom Howson
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 5:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:49 pm
Owls pair Dominic Iorfa, left, and Cameron Dawson

Cameron Dawson continues in goal as first-choice shot-stopper Keiren Westwood has failed to shake off an ankle injury suffered in the warm-up before the draw with Cardiff City on Friday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Monk has resisted the temptation to hand a start to forward Fernando Forestieri, who is a substitute for the second match running. Sam Winnall has also been named on the bench, but Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy and £8m club-record signing Jordan Rhodes miss out on the matchday squad altogether.

Club captain Tom Lees remains unavailable for selection, despite returning to training after recovering from a hamstring injury in August that has sidelined him for the last 11 matches.

Owls: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Börner, Fox; Hutchinson; Reach, Bannan, Luongo, Harris; Fletcher. Substitutes: Jones, Lee, Pelupessy, Winnall, Nuhiu, Odubajo, Forestieri.