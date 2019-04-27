Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Keiren Westwood, but Fernando Forestieri returns as Steve Bruce rings the changes

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has made wholesale changes to his Owls side for today’s meeting with Preston North End at Deepdale.

Despite returning to full training after shaking off a knee injury, Keiren Westwood misses out for the third match running, with Bruce selecting Cameron Dawson in goal.

Fernando Forestieri has been selected in attack

Bruce has made five changes to the team who defeated Bristol City on Easter Monday, handing first-team recalls to Liam Palmer, Josh Onomah, Marco Matias, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri.

Achraf Lazaar is ruled out through illness, Adam Reach looks set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury while George Boyd, Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao have dropped to the bench.

Owls: Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Onomah, Pelupessy, Bannan, Matias; Fletcher, Forestieri. Substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Lee, Boyd, Nuhiu, Hooper, Joao.