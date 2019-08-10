Sheffield Wednesday team news: No Barry Bannan, but new signing Jacob Murphy starts against Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan is ruled out of today's South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Hillsborough.
The midfield playmaker pulled out of training on Friday because of a calf problem.
His absence means new signing Jacob Murphy makes his Wednesday debut. The winger, signed on a season long-loan from Newcastle United on deadline-day, looks set to be deployed on the right wing, with Adam Reach moving into the centre alongside Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson.
As expected, Cameron Dawson comes in for Keiren Westwood, who is serving a one-match suspension after his red card in last week's victory at Reading.New boy Massimo Luongo is included on the bench, but there is no place in the squad for Hamburg loanee David Bates.
Big defender Dominic Iorfa is also banned as he completes a suspension that ran over from last season.
Owls: Dawson; Odubajo, Lees, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Lee, Reach; Murphy, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Jones, Fox, Rhodes, Pelupessy, Nuhiu, Luongo, Forestieri.