Sheffield Wednesday team news: New signings Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris start for Lee Bullen's side in league opener against Reading
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has handed debuts to summer signings Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris for their Championship curtain-raiser at Reading today.
By Dom Howson
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 12:59
German centre-half Börner and full-back Odubajo help make up the back four while former Cardiff City player Harris is expected to play wide on the left in a 4-3-3 formation.
Harris is the only change from the Owls side that were held to a 2-2 draw in their final pre-season friendly against Espanyol last week.
Bullen, placed in temporary charge of the Owls following Steve Bruce's departure last month, is without the services of Dominic Iorfa (suspension) and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee).