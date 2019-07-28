Sheffield Wednesday team news: New signings Julian Börner and Moses Odubajo line up against La Liga side Espanyol
New boys Julian Börner and Moses Odubajo have been handed starts in the Owls' final pre-season friendly against La Liga side RCD Espanyol this afternoon.
Centre-half Börner and full-back Odubajo, both free agent recruits from Arminia Bielefeld and Brentford respectively, help make up Wednesday's defence.
Kieran Lee, who recently signed a new one-year contract with the Championship club, lines up in midfield while Lucas Joao and Steven Fletcher are paired together in attack.
It is the fourth warm-up match caretaker boss Lee Bullen has taken charge of since the departure of Steve Bruce.
Owls: Westwood; Palmer, Lee, Borner, Odubajo; Lee, Bannan, Hutchinson, Reach; Fletcher, Joao. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, van Aken, Rhodes, Harris, Pelupessy, Winnall, Nuhiu, Iorfa, Forestieri.
Espanyol: Albert, Gordon, Derteano, Diaz, Rossello, Zuniga, Junque, Martin, Lei, Fernandez, Ribaudo. Substitutes: Mata, Marmol, Moreno, Molina, Vizuete, Garrote, Bonilla