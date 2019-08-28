Sheffield Wednesday team news: Lee Bullen makes wholesale changes for Carabao Cup clash with Rotherham United
Lee Bullen, the Sheffield Wednesday boss, has rung the changes for their Carabao Cup second round tie at Rotherham United this evening.
Bullen has made nine alterations, handing a debut to centre-half David Bates while Massimo Luongo makes his first Owls start since arriving from Queens Park Rangers.
Scotland international Bates, on a season-long loan from German club Hamburg, partners Jordan Thorniley at the heart of the defence.
Bullen has also brought in Cameron Dawson, Jordan Rhodes, Joey Pelupessy, Sam Winnall, Atdhe Nuhiu and Dominic Iorfa.
Only Morgan Fox and Jacob Murphy have been retained from Saturday’s defeat to Preston North End.
Owls: Dawson; Iorfa, Bates, Thorniley, Fox; Murphy, Luongo, Pelupessy, Winnall; Nuhiu, Rhodes. Substitutes: Jones, Harris, Bannan, Lees, Baker, Grant, Forestieri.