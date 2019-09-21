Sheffield Wednesday team news: Kieran Lee returns as new boss Garry Monk prepares to make his Hillsborough bow against Fulham
Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has made one change to his starting line-up for their clash with Fulham this afternoon.
Monk, taking charge of his first home match since his appointment earlier this month, has freshened up midfield, bringing in Kieran Lee at the expense of Newcastle United loanee Jacob Murphy. It is Lee's first start since the defeat at Preston North End on August 24.
Lee's return may mean Monk tinkers with his formation, switching from a 4-4-2 system to 4-3-3. Lee could partner Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan in the centre, with Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris in the wide areas.
Centre-forward Sam Winnall is named on the bench, despite scoring as a second half substitute at Huddersfield Town, and record-signing Jordan Rhodes is left out of the matchday squad altogether.
Captain Tom Lees (hamstring) misses out for the third match running while Fernando Forestieri serves the second of his six-match suspension.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Bannan, Lee; Reach, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Winnall, Murphy, Nuhiu, Luongo, Bates.