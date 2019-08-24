Sheffield Wednesday team news: Kieran Lee returns as Owls lock horns with Preston North End
Lee Bullen, the Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager, has made one change to his starting line-up for the clash with Preston North End at Deepdale.
By Dom Howson
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 13:28
The Scot has handed a first-team recall to Kieran Lee, with former Lilywhites loanee Adam Reach dropping to the bench.
Full-back Liam Palmer (back) misses out for the second match running as the Owls chase a fourth victory in five Championship matches.
Centre-forward Atdhe Nuhiu is preferred to Sam Winnall on the bench.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Lees, Börner, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Lee; Murphy, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Rhodes, Forestieri, Nuhiu, Reach, Luongo, Iorfa.