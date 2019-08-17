Sheffield Wednesday team news: Keiren Westwood returns, but Barry Bannan is named on the bench for Millwall test
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has shuffled his pack, making two changes to his starting line-up for their clash with Millwall at The Den.
Keiren Westwood comes in for Cameron Dawson in between the sticks, having served a one-match suspension.
Dominic Iorfa has also been preferred to Moses Odubajo at right-back. It is Iorfa's first Owls outing since his sending off at Preston North End last season.
Despite having recovered from a calf injury that forced him to sit-out the Barnsley victory, midfield ace Barry Bannan has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.
Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Lee, Reach; Murphy, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Rhodes, Nuhiu, Fox, Luongo, Odubajo, Bannan, Dawson.