Sheffield Wednesday team news: Julian Börner misses out, but Barry Bannan returns as Garry Monk makes four changes for Swansea City reunion

Owls star Barry Bannan

Illness and injury has forced Monk into making two alterations to his defence and midfield.

Tom Lees, fit-again following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, returns at centre-half as fans' favourite Julian Börner misses out due to a virus. It is club captain Lee's first outing since Preston North End on August 24.

Sam Hutchinson is not involved because of a calf problem while Joey Pelupessy and Adam Reach have dropped to the bench.

Monk has selected Jacob Murphy out wide, restored Barry Bannan to midfield and handed a first-team recall to Atdhe Nuhiu. It appears he has switched from a 4-3-3 formation to 4-4-2, with Nuhiu partnering top-scorer Steven Fletcher in attack.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Jordan Rhodes, fresh from scoring in the Under-23s draw with Burnley last week, is preferred to Sam Winnall on the bench.