Sheffield Wednesday team news: Gary Hooper starts as Steve Bruce makes six changes for the visit of Bristol City

Have your say

Manager Steve Bruce has made wholesale changes to his Sheffield Wednesday team for the visit of play-off chasing Bristol City today.

Achraf Lazaar, Adam Reach, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao have been handed first-team recalls for the Owls' penultimate home match of the season. Hooper returns to the starting line-up, having been rested at Norwich City on Good Friday.

Cameron Dawson deputises in goal for the second match running, with Keiren Westwood ruled out due a knee injury suffered in the warm-up at Carrow Road.

Sam Hutchinson (hamstring) and Rolando Aarons also miss out.

Owls: Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Lazaar; Reach, Pelupessy, Bannan, Boyd; Hooper, Joao. Owls substitutes: Wildsmith, Fox, Onomah, Matias, Winnall, Forestieri, Nuhiu.