Sheffield Wednesday team news: Garry Monk makes wholesale changes for Everton Carabao Cup test
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has made eight changes to his side for their Carabao Cup third round tie with Everton at Hillsborough.
Moses Odubajo, Dominic Iorfa and Adam Reach are the sole survivors from the team that held Fulham to a draw last weekend.
Monk, taking charge of his third match as Owls manager, has handed opportunities to several squad players, including Morgan Fox, Jordan Thorniley, who faces his former club, Joey Pelupessy, Massimo Luongo, Atdhe Nuhiu and Sam Winnall.
Centre-back David Bates, on a season-long loan from German club Hamburg, misses out after picking up a hip injury in training.
Club captain Tom Lees (hamstring) remains on the sidelines while forward Fernando Forestieri serves the third of his six-match suspension.
Owls: Dawson; Odubajo, Iorfa, Thorniley, Fox; Reach, Pelupessy, Luongo, Murphy; Nuhiu, Winnall. Substitutes: Jones, Palmer, Lee, Rhodes, Harris, Fletcher, Bannan.