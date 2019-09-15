Sheffield Wednesday team news: Garry Monk makes two changes to the starting line-up for his first match as Owls boss against Huddersfield Town
New boss Garry Monk has made two changes to his starting line-up for his first match in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.
By Dom Howson
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:36 am
Updated 5 minutes ago
Moses Odubajo has been handed a first-team recall, with Morgan Fox dropping to the substitutes bench. Odubajo is expected to start at right-back and Liam Palmer will move to the left side of the defence.
With Fernando Forestieri starting his six-match suspension, Monk has also brought in Jacob Murphy to add some much-needed pace to their forward line.
Midfield playmaker Barry Bannan makes his 150th league start.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Hutchinson, Bannan; Murphy, Reach, Harris; Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Lee, Winnall, Nuhiu, Luongo, Bates.