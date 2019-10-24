Sheffield Wednesday team news: Garry Monk on the big decision he has to make ahead of Leeds United clash
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk admitted he has a difficult decision to make on the selection of his goalkeeper after he confirmed Keiren Westwood’s recovery from an ankle injury.
Westwood, who pulled up lame after sustaining a knock in the warm-up of the Owls 1-1 draw at Cardiff City last week, has watched on as his deputy Cameron Dawson produced classy saves in both that match and Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s third-versus-second clash with Leeds United on Saturday, Monk also said he expects Massimo Luongo to be fit after he limped off on Tuesday evening having bagged what proved to be the winner.
Asked about the dilemma between the sticks for Wednesday, Monk said: “I said it after the Cardiff game and after Tuesday night. They are difficult ciurcumstances to come into and to play how he is has done, I think he was fantastic in both games.
“He’s made two really crucial saves across both games and I’ve got a difficult decision to make. It’s probably one that I’ll sleep on.
“Cameron’s been fantastic and Keiren has done very well in the time since I’ve been here as well. This is what you want what you want. You want these difficult decisions. It means they’re doing something right.”
The match comes too early for Owls skipper Tom Lees, who’s recovery from a hamstring injury has stepped up after re-joining full-time training today.
Monk said: “He’s back. He’ll need a period of building up his football fitness. He’s not available for Saturday but I’m delighted to have him out on the pitches.
“It’s a case of bringing that football fitness now and getting himself back in contention.”