Sheffield Wednesday team news: four changes for Owls as Lucas Joao, Marco Matias and Joey Pelupessy start in Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce has named four changes to his starting team for tonight’s match against Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Fox starts at left-back in place of the injured Dominic Iorfa while Joey Pelupessy is in the starting eleven for Barry Bannan, who also picked up a knock in Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.

Sam Hutchinson is not named in the match day squad as Marco Matias starts, while Gary Hooper makes way for the returning Lucas Joao.

Achraf Lazaar returns to Wednesday’s bench for the first time since sustaining an injury against Brentford in February,

Captain Tom Lees leads the Owls on his 200th appearance for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday:

Westwood, Fox, Lees (C), Hector, Fox, Pelupessy, Reach, Matias, Boyd, Joao, Fletcher.

Subs: Dawson, Thorniley, Lazaar, Nuhiu, Forestieri, Hooper, Winnall.