Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri starts in attack as the Owls host Queens Park Rangers
Fans favourite Fernando Forestieri has been handed his first start of the season as the Owls entertain Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.
By Dom Howson
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 13:24
The 29-year-old is expected to provide support to Kadeem Harris and Steven Fletcher in a 4-3-3 formation.
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen has made two further changes from the side that lost at Preston North End last weekend.
Scotland international Liam Palmer returns in defence, having shrugged off a back problem, and Adam Reach gets the nod in midfield.
Owls: Palmer, Lees, Borner, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Forestieri, Harris, Fletcher. Substitutes: Lee, Dawson, Rhodes, Murphy, Nuhiu, Luongo, Iorfa.