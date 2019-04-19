Sheffield Wednesday team news: Fernando Forestieri starts as Steve Bruce makes four changes for the Owls’ clash with top-of-the-table Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday chief Steve Bruce has shuffled his pack for the trip to Championship table-toppers Norwich City, making four changes to his starting line-up.

Dominic Iorfa, Marco Matias, Josh Onomah and Fernando Forestieri come in, with Morgan Fox, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach and Gary Hooper making way.

Full-back Iorfa returns, having missed the last two fixtures due to a thigh injury while midfielder Onomah makes his first start under Bruce after recovering from an elbow problem. His last outing came as a substitute in Bruce's first match in charge at Ipswich Town on February 2.

Iorfa is expected to start on the right hand side of the defence, with Liam Palmer switching to the opposite flank. Fox and Bannan drop to the bench.

Hooper, out of contract at the end of the season, was a notable absentee from the matchday squad.

Adam Reach (Achilles) and Rolando Aarons (ankle) are ruled out.

Owls: Westwood; Iorfa, Lees, Hector, Palmer; Matias, Hutchinson, Onomah, Boyd; Forestieri, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pelupessy, Bannan, Winnall, Nuhiu, Joao.