Sheffield Wednesday team news: Defensive duo doubtful for Middlesbrough clash
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without captain Tom Lees and on-loan defender David Bates for their trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Lees has been out for three weeks since sustaining a hamstring injury in the warm-up for their 2-1 defeat to QPR but has returned to light training.
Manager Garry Monk said the club are taking it day-by-day with the former Leeds man and that they are targeting a return for next week’s visit of Wigan Athletic.
Monk said: “He’s on the pitches today. Assessing him, he’s progressing really, really good. In terms of the weekend, we might be a little bit short of that but I’m hoping for next week.
“He’s edging closer every day. I said after the game on Tuesday it’s kind of a day by day thing but he’s out there today and he’s looked good and he’s looked stronger, but maybe the weekend is a little bit too soon.
Dominic Iorfa is expected to continue to deputise at the heart of the back four alongside Julian Borner, an opportunity that could feasibly have fallen to Hamburg loanee Bates.
The Scotland international was expected to feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Everton but was ruled out with a groin injury.
“Batesy has tweaked a muscle,” Monk said. “He’s not been training today, we’ll see how he is tomorrow and if he’s not quite right tomorrow then we’ll send him for a scan but we’re hoping he might be training tomorrow.
Asked whether Bates is likely to be out for up to two weeks, Monk said: “Possibly, we’ll see, the key is to let it settle and we’ll have more information tomorrow.
“Depending on how he feels tomorrow he’ll be training, whether he’s out on the pitch or whether we need to send him for a scan.”