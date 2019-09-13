Sheffield Wednesday team news: Captain Lees ‘touch and go’ for Huddersfield Town clash
Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees is a doubt for Sunday’s Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.
New manager Garry Monk confirmed that talisman Lees, now into his sixth season at Hillsborough, pulled out of the warm-up for the QPR match with a hamstring injury and will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s clash.
The captain has clearly made an impression on Monk, who will take his place in a Wednesday dugout for the first time.
Monk said: “He’s okay. He’s back out on the pitches, but he’s touch and go whether he makes Sunday.
“We’ve got another training tomorrow. He’s obviously an important player so if the possibility is there, of course [he’ll play].
“He’s the captain of the club and is an important player for the club and for this team. We’ll take another look at him tomorrow and make a decision.”
Lees, 28, has made an encouraging start to his defensive partnership with new signing Julian Borner.
He was replaced by Dominic Iorfa for the QPR clash, which Wednesday lost 2-1.
Aside from Fernando Forestieri, who starts his six-match suspension, and the long-term injured Joe Wildsmith, Monk has a full squad to choose from heading into his first match.