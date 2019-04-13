Sheffield Wednesday team news: Barry Bannan one of three changes to Owls starting line-up against Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has named three changed to his starting team for this afternoon’s match against Leeds United.

Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Gary Hooper all return to the side in place of Lucas Joao, Joey Pelupessy and Marco Matias.

Midfield duo Hutchinson and Bannan missed Tuesday night’s win over Nottingham Forest will illness and injury respectively and were both doubts for today’s match.

Meanwhile, Lucas Joao is dropped and does not make the matchday squad for the must win match against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Wednesday are still without the injured Dominic Iorfa (hip) and Rolando Aarons (ankle).

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Lees, Hector, Fox, Boyd, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach, Fletcher, Hooper.

Subs: Dawson, Lazaar, Matias, Pelupessy, Winnall, Nuhiu, Forestieri.