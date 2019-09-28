Sheffield Wednesday team news: Atdhe Nuhiu starts as the Owls face Garry Monk's former club Middlesbrough
Atdhe Nuhiu has been selected up front as Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk returns to the Riverside this afternoon.
The Kosovo international, who captained the team in the midweek cup defeat to Everton, is the only change from the team that held Fulham to a draw last weekend.
It looks like the Owls will line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Nuhiu partnering top-scorer Steven Fletcher in attack.
Wednesday captain Tom Lees (hamstring) remains unavailable for selection and Fernando Forestieri serves the fourth of his six-match suspension. Hamburg loanee David Bates (hip) is also out.
Monk's men will be backed by over 2,800 fans in Teeside.
However, Monk has never won at the Riverside since being axed as Middlesbrough boss in December 2017. Monk spent six months at Boro and left the club in ninth position.
Owls: Westwood; Odubajo, Iorfa, Borner, Palmer; Reach, Hutchinson, Bannan, Harris; Nuhiu, Fletcher. Substitutes: Dawson, Fox, Pelupessy, Lee, Winnall, Murphy, Luongo.