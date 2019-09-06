Sheffield Wednesday target Tony Pulis opens up on his future

The 61-year-old, who left Middlesbrough in May after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, continues to be heavily linked with the vacant Owls managerial role.

The Star understands Pulis was sounded out following Steve Bruce's departure in mid-July and still remains under serious consideration for the job.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph this week, the Welshman revealed he has turned down a number of opportunities to return to the dugout.

Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is on Sheffield Wednesday's radar. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulis said: "I had an offer to go and manage in China shortly after I left Boro but that was far too quick for me to get back in. I’ve been asked if I’d be interested in taking over national teams.

"I’ve also had one or two approaches in the Championship but I felt they were too soon. Middlesbrough took a lot out of me, it was enjoyable but draining. It needs to be the right opportunity."

Pulis, who has taken charge of 1127 matches, stretching back to 1992, says he is enjoying his free time with the family but admits he misses the "crazy" bug of management.

“When the season starts you’re looking at things you’d be doing and you do miss the crazy existence us managers have," said Pulis.

“Pre-season you always get pangs because you know the lads are back and you want to be involved in it. It’s a life that has obviously extended far beyond my imagination.

“It’s the first break I’ve had for a while and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had time at home, a couple of family holidays and I’ve seen Ant [his son, who is establishing a fine reputation as the head coach of St. Louis FC in the second tier of American soccer] out in the US with the children.

“You do miss it, but I won’t be diving straight back in."