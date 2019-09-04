Sheffield Wednesday target Danny Cowley reveals what could tempt him away from Lincoln City

The Lincoln City manager is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the club over the vacant position after Steve Bruce quit to join Newcastle in July.

Cowley took over at Licoln in the summer of 2016, alongside his brother Nicky, and have taken the club from the National League to League One where they currently sit second in the table.

Speaking after last night’s 3-1 defeat to Doncaster Town in the Leasing.com Trophy match, Cowley revealed that he had turned down an opportunity to take over at Huddersfield Town.

Danny Cowley the manager of Lincoln City (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And, while he said that links to Sheffield Wednesday were ‘news to him’, he did reveal what might temtpt him away from Sincil Bank.

He told Lincolnshire Live: “In life, you can never say never. I said that in the summer. But it would have to be what we perceive to be the perfect opportunity.

“We feel like we’ve got a good team who can be really competitive for us. We’ve worked hard to get the facilities to where they’re at. It would have to be the perfect opportunity for us to even consider [leaving]. That’s where it is.

“We are committed to Lincoln City. We have been here for three years. We’ve worked very hard to build the infrastructure of the club, from the academy to the first team. We have an excellent working relationship with our staff and with our players, who we have worked really hard to recruit.”

When asked if he expects contact between Wednesday and Lincoln, Cowley replied: "I have no idea.

"It's news to me.

"If I keep getting the same questions, I'll give the same answers."

Cowley confirmed Lincoln received contact from Huddersfield Town regarding their manager's role.

It is understood the Terriers made the approach over the weekend but Cowley snubbed their advances.

"There was communication between the clubs," he said. "I believe they met they met the compensation fee. We had the opportunity to speak to Huddersfield but decided it wasn't the right choice at this time.