Sheffield Wednesday talisman reveals what was said in the Owls changing room after late defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Wednesday's Steven Fletcher admitted his side lost concentration at the end of their 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

That’s according to target man Steven Fletcher, whose second assist of the season seemed to have won it for the Owls when Jacob Murphy headed home on 82 minutes.

But a whirlwind last few moments saw Wednesday concede two quick goals, handing the hosts their first win in six matches.

Fletcher accepted the team switched off after the jubilation of the opener and that after the game the team spoke honestly about the need to close out matches better going forward.

It was the second time in 15 days that Wednesday had dropped points in the final moments of a match after Cardiff City’s controversial late equaliser on October 18.

A crestfallen Fletcher told The Star: “We got the goal late and I thought we’d kind of done it but we kind of slipped off in the last five minutes which was disappointing.

“As soon as we came in we’ve all said ‘we can’t let that happen again’, especially with the form we’re in, we want to keep that going.

“We’ve done a job for 85 minutes and it was just two lapses in concentration and they got the goals. It was one of those days.”

Fletcher also said the side had discussed the cut-throat nature of the Championship in the moments after the game, admitting the result serves as a painful reminder that nothing is given in the second tier.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “You’ve got to enjoy playing in it and you’ve got to enjoy watching it. It’s one of them, anyone can beat anyone, we’ve all seen that over the years.