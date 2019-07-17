Sheffield Wednesday 'taking legal advice' after Steve Bruce unveiled as Newcastle United manager
Sheffield Wednesday have broken their silence over the announcement that Steve Bruce has been named as manager of Newcastle United.
In a short statement released on their website, the club revealed there are ‘outstanding legal issues to be resolved’ and that they are ‘taking legal advice’ as to their next steps.
The statement also suggests they learned of the finalisation of Bruce’s appointment, along with that of coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, when Newcastle released the news on social media.
“Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United. The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice.
“No further comment will be made by the Club concerning this matter.”