Sheffield Wednesday: Swansea City boss on having to adapt against Owls 'style'

Swansea boss Steve Cooper described the need to combat the 'dirty' side of the game in clashes with Sheffield Wednesday

The Swans late, late equaliser broke Owls hearts at Hillsborough on Saturday and speaking after the match, Cooper said that the clash was a real test of his squad’s mettle as they attempted to take control with their possession-based style of play.

That ball-down philosophy is one that Cooper, 39, has been tasked with reintegrating into the fourth-placed side’s DNA after comments that the club had strayed from ‘the Swansea way’.

He said: “Whether we’re home or away, we want to play the same.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know we have to do both sides of the game. Today, particularly the way Sheffield play – which is no better or no worse than any other style, it’s their style – you’ve got to be good at doing the dirty side of the game.

“They’ve got good players, they’ve got players that are good on second balls and that win headers and that look for knockdowns. We’ve got to respect that we need to do that side of the game as well.”

Wednesday had the lion’s share of the chances in the match and hit the post three times before Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox gave them a late lead.

On-loan Watford defender Ben Wilmot was the man who leapt above all others to even the scoreline in injury time.

“There’s always going to be that chance, particularly with the way Sheffield Wednesday play, of giving up opportunities,” Cooper said. “We’ve conceded two late on and I’m thinking ‘how have we played this well and not win?’

“We’ve got the point and I’m pleased in a way that we’ve got it. If we’d lost today it would’ve been a travesty for coming to a place like this and showing the quality and confidence that we have. I think that bodes well for where we’re trying to go.