Sheffield Wednesday suffer an injury blow in the warm-up against QPR
Sheffield Wednesday have been forced into a late defensive change against Queens Park Rangers.
By Dom Howson
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:56
Captain Tom Lees pulled out of the starting line-up before kick-off, handing Dominic Iorfa an opportunity to start at centre-half alongside Julian Borner.
Scotland international David Bates, who made his Owls debut in the midweek cup victory over Rotherham United, takes Iorfa’s place on the substitutes bench.
In Lees’ absence, Barry Bannan has been given the captain’s armband.