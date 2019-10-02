Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri mocks Hull City penalty decision on Instagram
Fernando Forestieri brilliantly trolled referee Andy Davies after Sheffield Wednesday were denied a late penalty in their defeat to Hull City.
Tom Eaves’ second-half goal was enough to separate the two sides at the KCOM Stadium last night as Wednesday dropped to 8th in the Championship.
It was a disappointing night for Garry Monk’s side as he suffered his first defeat as the Owls boss.
Monk claimed that Wednesday were denied a 100 per cent penalty when Jacob Murphy was brough down on the edge of the box late on in the match.
However, the referee angered Owls fans when he pointed for a free-kick rather than a penalty.
Monk was already frustrated to be without top-scorer Steven Fletcher before the game.
Five-goal Fletcher was not included in the starting eleven after picking up an ankle injury in Saturday’s resounding win over Middlesborough.
The Owls replaced Fletcher with Sam Winnall upfront with Fernando Forestieri still banned after being found guilty of using racist language to Krystian Pearce.
Despite the ban, Forestieri is still clearly following Wednesday’s fortunes closely and was less than impressed with Davies’ decision.
The Italian posted an edited still of Murphy being fouled by Hull City defender Eric Lichaj in the 82nd minute.
Forestieri trolled Davies by redrawing the penalty box around the pair, along with the sarcastic comment ‘outside’ alongside a VAR emoji.
Following the game Lichaj admitted that Wednesday should have been awarded a penalty to his manager Grant McCann.