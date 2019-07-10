Sheffield Wednesday still under soft transfer embargo despite the signing of Julian Börner
Sheffield Wednesday remain under a soft transfer embargo despite the completion of Julian Börner’s transfer this morning.
The club were placed under the terms of the embargo after they failed to hand in their accounts for the 2017/18 season on time – a task they are still yet to complete.
The terms of the embargo mean any efforts to register players with the EFL are placed under increased scrutiny, with any signings involving transfer or loan fees unlikely to be ratified.
But Wednesday have managed to get the free transfer of former Arminia Bielefeld captain Börner through – announcing the completion of his signing this morning.
Two other free agents – Kadeem Harris and Moses Odubajo – are understood to have agreed terms with the club some weeks ago but are yet to have their registrations signed off by the EFL. Together with Börner, the trio trained with the club throughout their warm weather training camp in Portugal and featured in last night’s training match with Shrewsbury Town.
Wednesday boss Steve Bruce – who is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League Newcastle United – has said he would like to add six new players to his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.
Sources close to the club have repeatedly maintained that the soft embargo is not a cause for concern and that the accounts will be handed over in due course.